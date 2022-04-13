Cheri Lynn Neckar

by Obituaries

Cheri Lynn (Vittone) Neckar, passed away at home on April 10, 2022 in Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Cheri, formerly of Naplate, IL, was born in Ottawa, IL, on March 9, 1949. She was the daughter of Clara (Battistelli) and James Vittone of Naplate. On April 12, 1975, Cheri married Frank Neckar in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Naplate. Cheri and Frank were married for nearly 47 years. For nearly 40 years, Cheri owned and operated her salon, Cher-Laines Hair Affair in Baraboo, WI. Cheri and Frank were also the owners of Bluff View, a rustic rental cabin in rural Wisconsin Dells. For years, Cheri and Frank were also involved in promoting youth hockey in Wisconsin Dells. Cheri loved gardening, enjoying time on the beach on the Wisconsin River, and going on fishing trips with family in Minnesota. Her nieces and nephews and their children from her extensive family brought her great joy.

Cheri is survived by her husband, Frank Neckar; a son, Michal Neckar and daughter-in-law, Rachelle (Unbehaun) Neckar of Madison, WI. She is also survived by a son, Daniel Neckar of Madison, WI. Cheri was the beloved sister of Carole (Vittone) LeBeau of Naplate, IL, Joseph and Susan (Markut) Vittone of Mexico, MO, Paul and Mary (Thorson) Vittone of DeKalb, IL. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. Cheri was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandra (Vittone) Panko, who recently passed on July 16, 2020.

Services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI, with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m.

