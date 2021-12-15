Chenal focusing on Las Vegas bowl, not NFL decision

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Leo Chenal has a big decision to make: come back for his senior season at Wisconsin or turn pro.

The numbers say the Big Ten’s Linebacker of the year should leave. In 10 games this season, Chenal racked up 106 tackles, 17 TFL’s, and 7 sacks. However, ESPN has him as the 237th overall prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Right now Chenal is concerned with Arizona State and the Las Vegas bowl.

