Chemical irritant used during robbery at hotel on Madison’s east side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after two men reportedly burst into an east side hotel room early Monday morning and stole $200 from the man staying there.

According to an incident report, the victim checked into a room at the Courtyard by Marriott on Crossroads Drive with a woman sometime before the robbery. The victim said he thought the woman may have helped the robbers by letting the suspects into the room.

Authorities said the robbers sprayed a chemical irritant into the room during the robbery.

The victim was unable to provide police with the woman’s name and was only able to share vague descriptions of the two suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.