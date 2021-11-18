Chelsea Jean Arndt

“I will never be remembered as a woman who kept her mouth shut.”

EVANSVILLE – Chelsea Jean Arndt, age 32, of Evansville, passed away of cancer on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She burst onto the scene April 19, 1989, in Madison, the daughter of John Gerald and Lori (Bachim) Arndt.

Chelsea graduated from Evansville High School in 2007 as class president and gained a criminal justice degree from Madison College in 2011. She worked as a bartender in the local service industry for many years and ran the front office of a local painting and remodeling contractor from 2015 to 2020.

As a child, she loved watching “Wheel of Fortune” (America’s Favorite Game Show) and playing Scrabble with her grandmothers. Chelsea fell in love with boating from her father during family vacations in Minnesota, and it turned into a life-long passion. All through her life she was passionate about waterskiing, fishing and, in general, just loved being out on the water with her family and friends. Chelsea was a fierce advocate for women’s rights and the LGBTQ community and was always going out of her way to help people in any way she could.

She loved many people and was loved the same. Chelsea was a strong force that will greatly be missed by everyone who was part of her impactful life.

Chelsea is survived by her mother, Lori (Bachim) Arndt; fiancé, Bob Wasieleski; brother-in-law, Jeremy Jones; Godparents, Kenny and Jeanne Arndt; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, John; sister, Nikki Marie Arndt-Jones; paternal grandparents, Jack and Maryann Arndt; and maternal grandparents, Frank and Frieda Bachim.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions for service and burial costs to Lori Arndt.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

SERVA ME, SERVABO TE.

