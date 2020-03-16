Chef offering pay-what-you-can soup for takeout, curbside delivery to help during COVID-19 outbreak

Restaurants are struggling to make ends meet amid COVID-19 outbreak. One chef has a solution that could help restaurant owners and those with food insecurities

FITCHBURG, Wis.– Dave Heide is known by many in the community for his warm heart and warm meals. As the owner of Liliana’s in Fitchburg and Charlie’s on Main in Oregon, Heide has suffered along with many others in the restaurant business during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Heide said he’s seen a 60% decrease in sales compared to this time last year and that this is typically a slow time of the year for the restaurant business to begin with, but coupled with the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants have been hit hard financially.

Heidi has spent the past few days making 40 quarts of soup at each of his restaurants as a way to provide a warm meal for those who might not be able to afford it right now.

“At Liliana’s and Charlie’s, it’s $5 for a bowl of soup to help warm you up. You can also pay nothing, pay $1 or pay whatever amount feels right for you,” he said.

Heide knows that many people are dealing with hardships right now, including himself. Heidi said take-out and curbside pickup is a great way for restaurants to stay in business during a time when no one seems to want to go out and sit down for a meal. He also said he knows that a lot of people are worried about their financial situation and he wants to offer a helping hand.

“I think it’s really good to take things seriously but I also think something that’s really important is to have a little bit of hope. I think we are surrounded so much by end of the world zombie apocalypse right now that no one is thinking about the good things that we need to still be a good happy civilization. That’s another reason for the soup. It’s a way to say, ‘Hey, maybe there’s still some good stuff out there. Maybe there’s still some stuff to look forward to. Maybe there’s some good stuff out in the world. Maybe it’s going to be OK.”

If you would like to make a pay for someone else’s meal, or order takeout or curbside pickup you can do so here.

Heide said all the excess funds raised will go toward purchasing food to distribute to The Beacon, Porchlight or any other service center in need of wholesome nutrition.

Heide said if it comes to a point where restaurants are forced to close, he will turn both of his restaurants into pay-what-you-can models to help deliver food to those in need.

