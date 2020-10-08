Chef Moltebano makes Stuffed Acorn Squash

It may not feel like it, but we’re in the middle of fall. If you’re looking for a new spin on a fall favorite like squash, vegan chef Lauren Montelbano from The Vibrant Veg has the perfect recipe for you. Check out the recipe for Lauren’s Stuffed Acorn Squash below.

Ingredients:

1 acorn squash

1 tsp. olive oil, divided

1 tsp. maple syrup, divided

a pinch of salt

1/2 cup cooked wild rice

1/4 cup cooked lentils

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 celery stalk, sliced

1/2 cup diced cremini mushrooms

1 small shallot, diced

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 tbsp. toasted pecans

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. maple syrup

2 tsp. fresh thyme

a pinch of salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400. Line a baking dish with parchment paper.

Cut acorn squash in half following the lines of the squash and cutting the stem down the center. Hollow out the seeds with a spoon.

Rub the inside of the hollowed out squash with the olive oil and maple syrup. Sprinkle with salt.

Place cut side up in the baking dish and bake for 30-40 minutes, until the squash is browned and soft to the touch.

While the squash is baking, cook lentils and wild rice. Toast pecans as well.

Heat a small sauté pan to medium high heat with 1 tablespoon olive oil. When oil is hot, add 1/2 cup of diced mushrooms. Sauté for 2 minutes, then add in celery and shallot. Continue sautéing until the shallot and celery are translucent and the mushrooms are slightly browned. Remove from heat and place in a small bowl.

Add cooked lentils, wild rice, cranberries and pecans in with the sauté mix. Add in Dijon, maple syrup, fresh thyme and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Stuff squash with the filling and Enjoy!

