Chef Moltebano makes Stuffed Acorn Squash
It may not feel like it, but we’re in the middle of fall. If you’re looking for a new spin on a fall favorite like squash, vegan chef Lauren Montelbano from The Vibrant Veg has the perfect recipe for you. Check out the recipe for Lauren’s Stuffed Acorn Squash below.
Ingredients:
- 1 acorn squash
- 1 tsp. olive oil, divided
- 1 tsp. maple syrup, divided
- a pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup cooked wild rice
- 1/4 cup cooked lentils
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 celery stalk, sliced
- 1/2 cup diced cremini mushrooms
- 1 small shallot, diced
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 2 tbsp. toasted pecans
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. maple syrup
- 2 tsp. fresh thyme
- a pinch of salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400. Line a baking dish with parchment paper.
- Cut acorn squash in half following the lines of the squash and cutting the stem down the center. Hollow out the seeds with a spoon.
- Rub the inside of the hollowed out squash with the olive oil and maple syrup. Sprinkle with salt.
- Place cut side up in the baking dish and bake for 30-40 minutes, until the squash is browned and soft to the touch.
- While the squash is baking, cook lentils and wild rice. Toast pecans as well.
- Heat a small sauté pan to medium high heat with 1 tablespoon olive oil. When oil is hot, add 1/2 cup of diced mushrooms. Sauté for 2 minutes, then add in celery and shallot. Continue sautéing until the shallot and celery are translucent and the mushrooms are slightly browned. Remove from heat and place in a small bowl.
- Add cooked lentils, wild rice, cranberries and pecans in with the sauté mix. Add in Dijon, maple syrup, fresh thyme and a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Stuff squash with the filling and Enjoy!
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.