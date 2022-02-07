CHD Awareness Week begins in Wisconsin

by McKenna Alexander

MADISON – Feb. 7 is the first day of Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Awareness Week in Wisconsin. While CHD is the most common birth defect, not everyone has heard of it.

According to Children’s Health, CHD is an umbrella term for any heart abnormality present at birth; affecting one infant for every hundred born in the United States. Some of those conditions include defective vessels, leaky valves, or even a hole in the heart.

Marie Altwegg is one of the many parents forced to face these added stressors.

“I volunteer with Conquering CHD, the Wisconsin local chapter here,” Altwegg said. “So I continue to advocate and those types of things for CHD through them. And you know, for parents who obviously haven’t gone through the types of things you have, what type of toll that’s taken, I mean, that’s a scary thing.”

Altwegg said she hopes this week will help Wisconsinites realize how common this disease is and offer support to families experiencing it.

