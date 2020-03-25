Chavez teachers go on parade through student neighborhoods to lift spirits amid virus shutdown

MADISON, Wis. — Many teachers around the country and state are adjusting to days without seeing their students, but one Madison school decided to do something to boost their students’ moods Monday.

Staff from Chavez Elementary School found a way to see their students outside of school without violating Gov. Tony Evers’ order to limit gatherings.

The staff formed what they called a “Teacher parade,” in which teachers drove through the neighborhoods where their students live.

Students and parents were encouraged to step outside and wave.

First-grade teacher Jamie Krohn said the faculty wanted to do something to reach out to the students and show them we care.

“Since they can’t see us in person … we just thought that this would be a great way to lift their spirits and say hello,” Krohn said.

The parade lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes as teachers drove through streets in Madison.

