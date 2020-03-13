Charter offering free access to Spectrum Wi-Fi for students learning remotely

MADISON, Wis. — To help students affected directly and indirectly by the COVID-19 pandemic, Charter is offering free access to Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not have a Spectrum subscription.

According to a release, the free subscription will start March 16 for those who need online access. Charter is planning to partner with school districts to make sure communities are aware of these tools.

For low-income households without school-aged children, Charter offers Spectrum Internet Assist, a low-cost broadband program. The company also plans to open Wi-Fi hotspots for public use.

To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will also be waived for new student households.

“As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends,” the release said.

