MADISON-Charlotte Terry, age 80, of Madison, Wis., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

She was born on June 21, 1940, in Muscoda, Wis., to Emeline (Sieling) and Ernest Walker.

Charlotte grew up in the Spring Green, Montfort and Highland area and graduated from Highland High School in 1958. She excelled in ice skating, cheerleading, dancing, baton twirling, singing, accordion playing, baritone playing, and being the drum majorette in the high school marching band.

In 1959, Charlotte married James Hoernke of Highland and they had two children together, Julie and William. Living in Highland, Kenosha, and settling in Monona where they raised Julie and William. Charlotte worked in the banking industry for over 20 years, becoming a branch manager. She enjoyed bowling, playing softball, sewing, quilting, gardening, and singing in the Monona United Methodist Church choir. After 13 years of marriage, Jim and Charlotte divorced in 1972.

In November of 1984, Char married Bill L. Terry of Madison. A year after they were married, Char and Bill opened Char’s Floral on Monona Drive, in Monona, where they tirelessly served many wonderful customers and made many lasting friendships for the 18 years they were in business.

They retired to Ontario, Wis., to the property where Bill was born in 1928. It was there that Char enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and bird watching daily, and boasted she planted over 700 varieties of hosta. Bill and Charlotte attended the Grace Community Church in Ontario, Wis., where they made many friends.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Julie (Greg) Whitehorse of Madison, Wis., and William Hoernke of Stoughton, Wis.; Bill Terry’s children, Gail (Ron) Degler of Madison, Wis., Carolyn (Ray Matekine) Terry of Cambridge, Wis., Renee (Jay) Bowman of Alma Center, Wis., and Janee (Lynn) of Rio, Wis; grandchildren, Hillary (Mike Majernik) Whitehorse, Trista Whitehorse and Nicole Roethle; and great-grandchildren, Cayden Niemuth, Makayla and Thea Majernik. Char is further survived by her late husband Bill’s 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is Charlotte’s sister, Janice Walker, Hillsboro, Wis.; and her nieces and nephews, Dan Zemlicka, Randy Zemlicka, Kari Fernstaedt, Rick Zemlicka, Darren Zemlicka, Kris Liddicoat, Alan Walker, Brian Walker and Kevin Walker.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill, in 2017; and her sister, Carol Zemlicka, in 1972.

A private funeral service for the family will be held with Pastor Brad Van Fossen and Pastor Dan Zemlicka officiating.

Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Charlotte’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Watch Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, or anytime after.

An outside visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Burial will be at BILLINGS CREEK CEMETERY, located off Hwy F, on Cemetery Road, Ontario, Wis., at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, where Pastor Bruce Milleman will lead a graveside service.

The Ontario visitation will be held at the cemetery from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. when the graveside service begins.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines social distancing and face masks are required.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

