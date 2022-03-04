Charlotte Sopha

by Obituaries

Charlotte Justice Sopha, 82, joined the angels in heaven on February 26, 2022. She was born on December 7, 1939, in Minot, North Dakota the daughter of the late Leon and Lydia Auck. She was a loving mother to Michelle Justice of DeForest and Marla (Mark) Justice Thomas of Raeford, North Carolina, and the late Mark Carl Justice and Monica Faye Justice.

Charlotte is survived by her step-children, Sal Sopha, Steven Sopha, Michael (Cheryl) Sopha and family, Stacy (Brian) Schonasky and family; grandchildren Nicole (Devon) Mullis, Megan Berry, Laurel (Anthony) Timmons, Brianna Justice, Alyssa Storm Justice, and Justin Justice; great-grandchildren Kinley and Quinn Mullis, Adam and John Farr, Elijah Timmons, Luis Carrillo, Wyatt and Tinsley Bevan, Scarlett Faye and Raine Storm, and Gabriella Justice; sisters Bonnie, Diane, and Debbie; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and her fur babies Mickey and Maddy.

She is preceded in death by her husband Stephen Sopha, parents, brothers Marvin, Gary, Larry, and Leroy; sisters Sandy and Carolyn; nephews Troy, Todd, Terry, and Tim; great niece Gabriella Sheflin; and the father of her children Carl Justice.

There are two words to encompass the life Charlotte lived, tradition and passion. Charlotte lived for the traditions regardless of if it was one person or thirty. She always made sure traditions were upheld. Lunch with the ladies, holidays with family, she enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Portage Bowlers Hall of Fame, playing softball and showing her ability to throw the perfect pitch, talks with friends, and dinners on Sunday. These traditions she held dear and lived for the moments of togetherness. She also believed in the time tradition of never leaving the house without presenting herself in the most divine manner. Regardless of where she was going, she was going to look her best, and she did that by wearing her makeup, wearing her jewelry and her heels, although smaller ones with pride almost up until the very end. She loved all Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Milwaukee Brewers. She always loved watching Robin Yount play back in the day.

Charlotte was one of the most passionate individuals of all time. If it was something she loved, she threw herself into it 1000%. She loved making soups and desserts, but she wasn’t going to make just one she would make many, she would make sure her family, friends, and neighbors had their fridges full of her creations. It was the way she showed her love. Charlotte also loved crafting, making innovative pieces, that was her signature style. She loved to shop, for any and everything, especially her favorite collectors’ items. Anyone who knew her, knew she was passionate about being right! Of course, many times she was, and sometimes when she wasn’t, it was best to just agree, because with that passion came feistiness. Taking care of others was her passion, Charlotte was always thinking of others, and with her actions she did what she could to improve people’s lives and that she did in many ways.

Charlotte was one of a kind. Someone who you always enjoyed being around. You could sit with her outside, looking over all the flowers she planted listening to country and gospel music and feel love with the simplest of moments. As a mother, grandma, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend, Charlotte will be missed.

In the last few years, we have been very fortunate to have amazing family and friends that helped her continue the life that she loved. This is a hard time for us coping with grief, the seemingly insurmountable challenges ahead of us would be overwhelming if not for you, the loving care that you had shown has meant that little by little we are becoming more able to deal with our loss, from Michelle and Marla.

A special thank you to Meriter Hospital Emergency Room and the 11th Floor Hospital Staff for their compassionate care of our mother.

At Charlotte’s request she asked to be cremated and there will be no services held. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250

