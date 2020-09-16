Charlotte R. Bollig

Site staff by Site staff

Charlotte R. Bollig, age 83 passed away 9/14/2020 at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth Wisconsin.

She was born on January 9,1937 in Cross Plains the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Laufenberg) Zander. She married Billy Bollig on April 21,1956. Charlotte and Billy owned and operated Bollig’s Mobil and Grocery in Mazomanie for 31 years. Charlotte continued to work for Mazo Mobil until her retirement at 81.

She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her family, fishing, weekly euchre games with the girls and daily devotion at St Barnabas Catholic church in Mazomanie. She truly was very proud of her grandson Dylan for his service in the United States Army.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Bill) Bowman, grandson, Dylan (Courtney) Bowman, sister, Rita Heinz, brother, Albert (Carrie Anne) Zander, Ronald (Carol) Zander, many nieces, nephews and many friends.

She will be greatly missed by her family may she find peace and love in her spiritual belief.

A private family mass and burial will be held at St Barnabas Catholic Church, Mazomanie.