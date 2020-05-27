Charlotte Louise (Peet) Boyles

MADISON-In answer to the prayers of many, Charlotte Louise (Peet) Boyles was taken gently Home to heaven on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 86.

The sting of death is soothed by the knowledge that Charlotte has met her dear Lord and Savior face to face and is most likely being shown all around heaven by her loving husband, Jerry Robert Boyles, who took up residence in heaven 12 years ago.

Charlotte was born in her grandmother’s home in Clarksburg, WV on Jan. 17, 1934. Always known for her gentle ways and caring hands, Charlotte pursued a nursing career. In 1955 she earned her RN degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Bridgeport, WV and married Jerry Boyles right after she graduated. Charlotte and Jerry began their life as husband and wife together by moving to Milwaukee, WI, where Jerry was attending Milwaukee School of Engineering. Charlotte worked for several years as a nurse at Capitol Drive Hospital. Her next long leg of her nursing career was at County General Hospital, later known as John L. Doyne Hospital (now Froedtert Memorial Hospital) in Wauwatosa, WI. Respected and loved by many in her long nursing career, Charlotte retired after 37 years, but never stopped being a nurse. Even in retirement, she would be the person who would check in on those from her neighborhood and church who were sick, take friends to doctor’s appointments, or be there holding a hand when a friend received a scary diagnosis. Even when Alzheimer’s claimed her mind, the nurse in sweet Charlotte was still there. Charlotte was known to toodle about in her wheelchair, checking on the other residents at BeeHive Homes of Oregon, gently stroking their hands and arms, even sleeping on the floor of someone who was sick, trying in the best way she knew how, to give her friends at BeeHive the assurance that everything would be all right.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Cindie (Wayne) Winquist, Bradford Boyles, and Vivian Boyles; her devoted brother, Arthur (Charlene) Peet; and loving sister, Carolyn Green; her grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Winquist, Elisabeth (Jason) Schultz, Thomas (Kaylee) Geithman, Joe Geithman, Daniel (Ce Ce) Geithman, Scott (Colleen) Breiling, Jessica Breiling, and Robert Schuebel; and great-grandchildren, Violet, Charlie, Henry, and George Schultz; Mia and Noelle Winquist; and Jada Geithman, Natalie Geithman, and Scotty Breiling Jr.; in addition to a large and loving extended family, and friends too numerous to count.

Charlotte was preceded in death by many loved ones, including her loving husband of 53 years, Jerry Robert Boyles; her older sister, Mary-Elizabeth Peet; and her parents, Arthur and Clara Peet.

The family gratefully thanks the many caregivers who showered Charlotte with such compassion and kindness, particularly her faithful home caregivers Brenda, Kathi and Kathryn; BeeHive Homes of Oregon (too many to name), and the team at Agrace Palliative Care and Hospice.

Charlotte loved the Lord Jesus with all of her heart, served Him faithfully through the ministries of her beloved Spring Creek Church, and honored Him until her last breath. We look forward to celebrating her life with family and friends at her church once the restrictions for public gatherings are lifted.

Memorials may be gifted in Charlotte’s name to Spring Creek Church, N34W22000 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072.

