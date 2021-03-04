Charlotte Grace Edwards

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON / MCFARLAND – Charlotte Grace Edwards, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. at OUR SAVIOUR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1201 Droster Road, Madison, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service.

A full obituary will be published on Friday.

www.gundersonfh.com

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

