Charlotte Bader

Site staff by Site staff

Charlotte L. Bader, 103, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 17th at her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Harold F. Bader; Loving mother of Barbara (Late John) Wandall, Roger (Gloria) Bader, Philip (Patricia) Bader and the late Evelyn (Albert) Noland; Cherished grandmother of Diane, Karen, Kevin, Natalie, April, Jennifer, Bryan and the Late Jeanne and their spouses; Great-grandmother of 15 and Great-great grandmother of 3; Dear sister-in-law of Maxine Sarow; Fond cousin of Marilyn Boelke; and many loving nieces and nephews. Charlotte enjoyed gardening and baking, and lately enjoyed crosswords and puzzles. She and Harold were very active in their former church, St. Philippus Church in Chicago. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 – 8:00 PM with a service at 7:30 PM at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, 11:30 AM at the Bethel Cemetery in Center Twp, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given towards the Ronald McDonald House of Oak Lawn or Shriner’s Hospital. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence message at www.bradygill.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.