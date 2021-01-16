Charlotte Ann “Char” Flottmeyer

Charlotte Ann “Char” Flottmeyer, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1936, right after her twin brother, Charles, to Joseph and Esther (Howard) Horihan.

Char attended St. Peter’s Grade School and graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1954. She attended the La Crosse School of Beauty and worked with her sister at Rita’s Beauty Salon as a hairdresser. Char married Donald Flottmeyer in LaCrosse, Wis., on December 26th, 1964. He died August 2007.

Char had been employed by Attic Angels Madison as a Nurses Aide and Food Service assistant for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing Rummy 500 with her grandkids, long weekend getaways with her family, and playing piano. She thinks she could have won an Olympic Medal in Word Search or WordCrush on her iPad.

Char is survived by her five children, Larry (Beth) Flottmeyer of Ofordville, Wendy of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Sally of Madison, Dan of Madison and Andy (Ellen) Flottmeyer of Madison; and six grandchildren, Mackenzie Belden, Raymond Seeman and Hannah, Isaac, Caleb and Marielle Flottmeyer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; four sisters, Margaret Corcoran, Rita Bissen, Mary Grabon and Joan Horihan; and twin brother, Charles Horihan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5., 2021, with Father Brian Wilk and Father Robert Horihan (Char’s nephew) presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Char’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Memorials may be made in Char’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare and Gunderson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

