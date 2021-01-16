Charlie Berens explains what you need to ‘Know Before You Go’ to a game at Lambeau Field

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

GREEN BAY, Wis. — “We’re gonna do things a little differently this year because of the gosh darn COVID,” says Charlie Berens in a greeting to all Packers fans ahead of the game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Berens reminded fans in a video posted on the Green Bay Packers Facebook that they must wear a mask at all times to “cover their schnoz,” with exceptions for “sucking down suds” or “inhaling a bratwurst.” Berens also explained fans that they must stay six feet apart, wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, charge their phones, not tailgate and stick to their assigned seats.

Read more about the new limited attendance rules at Lambeau Field here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.