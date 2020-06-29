Charlese Joseph Morrissey

DeForest – Charles Joseph Morrissey, 71, of DeForest, WI, died on June 26, 2020.

At the time of his passing, he was comforted by the presence of his youngest son, Andrew, and his wife Jane.

His passion for auto racing and mastery of engines could be seen on his calloused, grease-covered hands. He was outwardly tough, but behind his blue eyes, Charlie was a thoughtful and generous man, always willing to help family and friends. Gifted with a generous spirit and wide smile, Charles loved making everyone laugh with humorous stories as much as he enjoyed passing on his vast knowledge of auto racing.

The eldest of 10 children, Charles was born in Shullsburg, WI on March 15, 1949 to Betty (Scott) and Charles “Jerry” Morrissey. Despite Charlie’s youthful mischievousness, he served as a family role model, providing his unique advice and support in good times and bad.

In 1969, Charles was drafted into the U.S. Army, leaving the safety of friends and family in Belmont, WI for the danger and uncertainty of Viet Nam. For three years, he served proudly, but never forgot that his own sacrifice paled in comparison to that of his friends and fellow soldiers who sacrificed their lives.

On August 22, 1970, Charles married Jane Clark. Together they had two sons. Paul Charles Morrissey (Heather Nuhfer) and Andrew Clark Morrissey (Devan Knipfer). Charles was immensely proud of his sons’ accomplishments.

Charles worked for Truck Country for over 20 years, as both a service manager and a salesman, earning the trust and loyalty of customers and coworkers alike. For the past 20 years, until he retired in 2019, he drove a truck, hauling goods—and his amusing anecdotes—across the country.

In the mid-80s, Charles was the co-owner and mechanical mastermind for a racing truck that won multiple championships and victories in G.A.T.R. (The Great American Truck Racing) series. He was also part of a WI-based NASCAR stock-car team. However, his passion for racing reached its zenith as his son Andrew’s crew chief, where he became a beloved and respected mentor in the Midwest’s auto racing community. Charlie eagerly assisted his niece Ashely and nephew Shane with their race cars. As a true sportsman, he would also happily assist the competition with their car issues.

Sobriety was important to Charles. At the time of his passing, it had been 40 years since his last drink.

He is survived by his wife Jane, his sons Paul and Andrew, sisters Ann (Clark) Hilary, Alice (Steve) Ward, Christine (Rodney) Weigel, Marcia (Alan) Lange, and brothers Tom (Mary), Tim (Cindy), Matt (Lori), Jerry, and Scott (Stacie). Charlie took great joy in his large, close-kit family, including the large number of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews that he also left behind.

He was proceeded in death by his father Jerry, mother Betty, brother Ronald, niece Dawn Schmidtke, and nephew Wesley Weigel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Sports Page in Belmont, WI on Sunday July 5th from 11-3pm.

