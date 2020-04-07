Charles “Zeke” Doll

MIDDLETON – Charles “Zeke” Doll, age 65, of Middleton, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Zeke was born on May 6, 1954, in Madison, the son of Stanley and Lois Doll. He graduated from West High School in 1972. Zeke met the love of his life, Mary Anne Peshak on St. Patricks Day, 1973. They were married on April 19, 1975, in Madison. They moved to Middleton in 1977 where they raised their three children, Matt, Marcy and Mike.

Zeke was employed at Frank Liquor Company for 46 years. He enjoyed being a part of the Frank Liquor family. He was also employed at Tyrol Basin Ski Hill in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin for many years.

Zeke enjoyed downhill skiing, boating, water skiing, hiking and most of all enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Most recently, he loved watching his daughter Marcy competing in running races and came to every race. Family camping trips every summer to Door County and Boulder Junction were extra special. Zeke loved his kitties and his grandpuppies, Bowie, Floyd and Willa.

Zeke was a kind, gentle man and a very supportive and loving father. Zeke was also a great storyteller. He had the best sense of humor and loved to make everyone laugh. Zeke was a history buff as well and when he wasn’t reading a history book or watching the history channel, he would travel to historical sites around Wisconsin.

Charles “Zeke” is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; daughter, Marcella (Karl) Jakobsen; sons, Matthew (Amy) Doll and Michael (Erin) Doll; grandsons, Cooper Doll and Grayson Doll; granddaughters, Nora Doll and Natalie Doll; sisters, Barbara Johnson and Donna Chan; brothers, Dug Doll and Timothy Doll; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

We miss you so much dad. You’ll always be in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo.

