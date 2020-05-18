Charles William Nye

Cobb – Charles William Nye, age 61, of Cobb passed away comfortably, with the loving care of his daughters, at home early morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

He was born on December 2, 1958, the son of Lewis Hugo Nye and Lillian Dorothy Nye in Dodgeville Wisconsin. Charles was one of two children; Lee Maso and himself. He went to school in Dodgeville and joined the United States Army directly out of high school of which he retired from twenty years later.

While in the Army “Sarge” was an Engineer and enjoyed exploring the world with his family by his side. Hiking through the mountains of Washington, to exploring the castles of Germany. He proudly fought for his country and did two tours of war: Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.

Charles had a warrior’s heart, showing sacrificial love in everything he did. Once he retired from the Army he joined the Cobb Fire Department, eventually becoming the Assistant Chief. He also was a member of the Cobb First Responders, VFW, Iowa County Emergency Management, Iowa County Technical Rescue Team, Iowa County Emergency Services, and the MABAS 124 President. His hobby and joy was saving people.

He is survived by his children: His son Michael and his wife, Alice, share their six children; Tristyn, Colten, Dakota, Wyatt, Rafe, and Annabelle. His son Jeremy and his wife, Teresa share his son Sequoia. His daughter Melissa and her husband Roger, share their five children; Marissa, Kadence, Spencer, Gavin, and Harlie. His daughter Christine and her husband, Adam, share their three children, William, Tobias, and Lucy. Charles and Juanita had an open door policy, and believed that friends were the family you choose so for every friend their children or grandchildren brought home they adopted a new member into their family. He was Dad, Pa, or Papa to many.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years Juanita and his parents Hugo and Lillian.

A Celebration of Sarge’s life will be held either the end of July or beginning of August when restrictions are lifted. Details will be published online and in the paper.

