Charles Thomas Swayzee

Charles Thomas “Tom” Swayzee, age 80, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Middleton, Wis., after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer’s. He was surrounded by family and loved dearly.

Tom was born Sept. 20, 1940, and grew up in New Castle, Ind. He graduated high school in 1958. He was active in interscholastic sports, earning letters in Football, Basketball and Track (the Pole Vault). He was awarded the Class of 1924 Athlete of the Year in his senior year.

He attended Wabash College, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and participated in varsity Football and Track. He transferred to Indiana University where he graduated with a major in Chemistry and earned a varsity letter in track as the Hoosiers’ premier Pole Vaulter. He worked at Chrysler Corporation where he supported his two children Suzi and Tom.

Later, he moved to Madison, Wis., where he met the love of his life, Gloria Schultz. They have been married 46 years. Together they raised their three children Nicole, Amanda and McKenzie. Tom was proud of his businesses he built from scratch. He owned Pins-N-Pleats and Swayzee Products in Middleton and was successful for over 40 years. He loved going to work every day.

Tom was an avid and talented golfer. He was a member of Pleasant View Golf course for several years. One of his greatest achievements was scoring a hole in one, not once, but twice on the 13th hole. He spent his weekends watching sports and was a huge Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan. He looked forward to going to his family’s cottage on Corey Lake in Three Rivers, Mich.

Tom is survived by his wife, Gloria; children; Susan (Ken) Shelley, Thomas N. Swayzee, Nicole (Matt) Lehmann, Amanda (Brendan) Adams and McKenzie (Chad) Ellickson; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry Swayzee and Jim (Franziska) Swayzee. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Wayne and Verna Swayzee.

Friends and family are invited to a drive through visitation from the safety of your vehicle at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 12 noon until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Please use the Elmwood Avenue driveway entrance. A public outside gathering will follow at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. In memory of Dad, please feel welcome to wear your Packers gear. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people may visit with the family at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.