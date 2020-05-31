Charles Richard Waite

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Charles (Dick) R. Waite, 86, of Kingsford, MI, formerly of Janesville, WI passed away May 29, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Janesville following a brief bout of cancer.

He was born on October 18, 1933, the youngest son of Elmer Carl & Frona “Jane” (Holderbauch) Wait in Kingsford, Michigan. He attended Kingsford High School graduating in the Class of 1951.

Charles enlisted in the US Army, serving in Germany and Ft. Hood, Texas. After service he returned home to work at Kingsford Charcoal. He married Patsy Stebbins, the mother of his children in 1954. Charles relocated his young family to Janesville, taking a job at Fisher Body/General Motors. He retired from G.M. in 1988 after 31 years. He returned to Kingsford in the spring of 1989 where he purchased The Bridge Inn and later the Buckhorn Bar. He loved the bar business and the people he met. Charles eventually sold the bar and permanently retired.

Charles was an avid bowler. His interest in bowling began as a young man when he was a pinsetter (before automatic equipment) at Tomazoni’s Bowling Alley in Iron Mountain, MI. He bowled 3 nights a week at the age of 81 when he had to stop due to health reasons. Charles loved playing cards, the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He loved to support his Kingsford Flivvers in football on Friday nights.

Charles is survived by his son, Carl (Jessica) Waite of Thorpe, WI; daughter, Penny (Wayne) Justice of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Heather Bornick, Patrick (Leann) Waite, Tommy Waite all of Janesville, Amber (Brandon) Davis of Avon, IN, Barbara (Jeff) Reynolds of Beloit, WI, Brian (Mary Beth) Waite of Burke, VA and Amber Nicole (Jeremy) Weppner of Lombard, IL. He is further survived by 13 great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Helen Waite of Aurora, CO; Janice Emond and Rita Bryner of Kingsford, MI, Arlene Osieczonek of Milwaukee, WI; many nieces and nephews; a special friend, Penny Olson and his dog Blackie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald Wait and James Waite, his sisters-in-law, Jane and Laverne Wait; and his granddaughter, Casey (Justice) Horton; as well as other family members and Bridget the dog.

