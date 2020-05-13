Charles Richard “Chuck” Terasa

WEST BEND – Charles Richard “Chuck” Terasa, age 74, of West Bend, Wis., passed away in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a short hard-fought battle with an internal infection.

Chuck was born in Madison on Dec. 5, 1945, to Raymond and Eva Terasa. He graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1963.

Chuck worked at the local post office prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1965. He served as a sergeant and deployed to Thailand during the Vietnam War. He was awarded with an Air Force Outstanding Award, Good Conduct Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. After separating from the Air Force in 1969, Chuck pursued work as a trainer in the information technology field, earning numerous certificates throughout his career.

Chuck was married to Joyce Pulvermacher on April 11, 1970, and they welcomed their daughter, Mari, in 1971. Chuck married Maryann Warzecha on June 21, 1986, and they spent many loving years together before he returned to Wisconsin in 2015. Chuck was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Colorado Rockies and the Denver Broncos. Chuck enjoyed many hobbies including traveling, getting outdoors to go for a walk or bike ride, playing pickle ball and spending time with his family. Chuck always enjoyed celebrating the spirit of Christmas.

Chuck is survived by his brothers, Raymond Terasa of Sun Prairie and John (Jo Ann) Terasa of New Glarus; daughter Mari (Thomas) Torgerson of Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; granddaughters, Ashlee Torgerson of Fort Myers Beach, Sarah (Mark) de Beer of Fort Myers Beach and Laura Torgerson of Fort Myers; nephews, Vincent Terasa of Lakewood and Matthew (Jennifer) Terasa of New Glarus; niece, Amanda (Craig) Johnson of Fitchburg; as well as numerous cousins and great-nieces and nephews who he enjoyed spending his time with.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Eva Terasa.

Chuck will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery in August, with the date to be announced at a later time.

There will be a graveside service with a celebration of life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to one of the following: Vietnam Vets of America, Monona Grove Education Foundation, or Wounded Warrior Project.

