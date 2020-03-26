Charles Gerald Forster

OREGON-Charles Gerald Forster, 77, died at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1942, in Appleton, Wis. the son of Kenneth and RoseAnn (Kerkoff) Forster.

Chuck grew up in Kimberly, Wis. As a child he started developing his interest in all things electrical. At the age of thirteen he obtained his HAM radio license, a hobby he enjoyed for most of his life. As a youth he started his first business venture, he repaired radios for local businesses while also working after school in his father’s body shop. After graduating from Kimberly High School, he attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. In 1967, he received a BS in Electrical Engineering. While at the university he met his future wife, Judy Lee. They celebrated 53 wonderful years together.

Chuck worked in the power engineering field and started his own consulting firm, Forster Electrical Engineering, Inc., in 1981. The company offered electrical design services to utilities and industries around the country but primarily in Wisconsin. After selling the firm in 2000, he began a new venture, Phasor Labs, investigating stray voltage issues on farms around the country. He also taught several seminars for the University of Wisconsin Extension on a variety of electrical topics.

Chuck was a man of many hobbies including Ham radio, radio-controlled airplanes, radio astronomy, and photography, but the hobby he enjoyed most was flying his own airplane. In later years while wintering in Mesa, Ariz., he enjoyed gold prospecting in the mountains around Phoenix.

Chuck cherished his family. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Peter and grandsons, Andrew and Matthew of Evansville; and son, Thomas (Cindy) of Edgerton and granddaughters, Emily of Boston and Jessica of Edgerton. When he spoke of them it was easy to tell how much he loved them and how proud he was of them all. He is further survived by a brother, Kevin Forster of Tomah; and sister, Jill Forster of Bruce, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Terry Forster.

Due to the unusual coronavirus situation, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Thank you to the special people who enriched his life while he struggled with Lewy Body Dementia – family, many good friends, the CLUB at the Oregon Senior Center, the staff at BeeHive Homes of Oregon and the caregivers at Agrace HospiceCare.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Oregon Senior Center, Oregon, Wis. or a Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Slow to anger, quick to smile, inquisitive mind, loving heart, we love you and will miss you.

