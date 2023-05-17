Charles Francis Walczak, age 86, of Ridgeway, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children on May 15, 2023, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
Charles was born on April 28, 1937, in Elmhurst, IL, to Anthony and Rose (Grasser) Walczak. He graduated high school from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL in 1955. He joined the United States Air Force in January of 1956, and served four years.
He married Ruth (Border) Walczak on June 28, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, IA. They lived in Wisconsin while he served for the USAF based out of Truax Field in Madison. After his discharge in January of 1960, they moved to Illinois where he worked for Illinois Bell before transferring to the Wisconsin branch in Madison.
In 1965, Chuck and Ruth started farming in the rural Ridgeway and Barneveld area. He retired from farming in 1980, and started working for the Village of Ridgeway. In 1981, they left the farm and bought a house in Ridgeway. Chuck eventually started working at Lands’ End until his retirement.
A man of strong faith, Chuck was an active member of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Ridgeway where he was a frequent lector at daily and weekend masses. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, with Bishop O’Donnell #2320 Assembly for the 4th Degree, and held many offices including Faithful Navigator, Scribe and Trustee.
Whether working full time or after retirement, Chuck always stayed busy. He enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing, woodworking, gardening and baking. He was an instructor for snowmobile and hunter safety as well as an instructor for CCD classes. At any given week, he would bake batches of muffins and cookies! Chuck knew his kids favorite were chocolate chip cookies (he made the BEST) and there was always an endless supply in the cookie jar and back up in the freezer. With woodworking, he made many gifts for grandchildren including themed toy boxes, barns, silos and more. One of the most treasured items he made was a card box that is a replica of St. Bridget’s Church.
Chuck enjoyed time with his family and friends from snowmobiling and having Euchre nights when the kids were young, to helping his children with their household projects when they were older. Chuck was a man of many talents. He was always there to help his children whether it was remodeling, electrical, landscaping, driving truck and making those special wooden toys for his grandchildren.
Survivors include Ruth, his wife of 64 years, his children David (Anita) Walczak of Dodgeville, Linda (Mark) Saunders of Stoughton, Karen (Jeff) Meudt of Blanchardville, Thomas (Terri) Walczak of Dodgeville, and Becky (Daniel) Schutte of Blanchardville. His grandchildren Jacki Walczak Young of New Orleans, LA, Todd (Emily) Walczak of Castle Rock, CO, Renee (Jim) McChesney of Lodi, Anthony (Alicia) Saunders of Sun Prairie, Rob Saunders (Lacey) of Edgerton, Kelly Saunders (Gabe) of Stoughton, Daniel (Ashley) Meudt of Belleville, Brandon Meudt (Kali) of Neenah, Jeremy (Rachel) Meudt of Evansville, Jason (Erin) Meudt of Evansville, Brittany Walczak of Dodgeville, Ryan Walczak of Madison, Drake, Quinn and Chase Schutte of Blanchardville, step-grandson Dylan of Monroe, great-grandchildren, Nico, Asa, Everlee, Aida, Gabby (Hunter), Kaden, Beckum, Kellen, Jaimon, Amelia, Lucas, Sullivan, Mckenna, Madelynn, Myla and Layla, step great-grandchildren Katie, Alayna, a sister Jean Rebello of Ridgeway, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Dani Walczak, sister-in-law, Doris Olday, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Todd and Clarice Studer, brother-in-law Al Rebello, and granddaughter Brianna Walczak.
Chuck was a loving, kind and giving soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at ST. BRIDGET’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Ridgeway. Burial will be held in St. Bridget’s Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Beckett-Kurth American Legion Post No. 257.
Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, where a rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friends may also call from 12 noon until 12:50 p.m. on Monday at the church.
Luncheon to follow burial in the basement of St. Bridget’s Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SSM Hospice or St. Bernadette’s Parish.
