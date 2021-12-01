Charles F. Lavesser

Charles F. Lavesser, 88, of Lake Mills passed away on November 8, 2021 at Lake Mills Health Services.

Charles was born on July 29, 1933 in Wauwatosa, WI.

Our friend Charlie was a long-term resident at Willowbrook (Lake Mills Health Services). Being a kind-hearted soul, he was a friend to residents and staff alike. He was a man of faith. Charlie was quite the socialite. From Bingo to cookouts, numerous parties, concerts, painting, crafts and games, Charlie’s smiling face was there. He would never miss the opportunity to enjoy Gale’s accordion playing, truly one of his favorite music venues. If you needed some cheering up, Charlie had a joke that was sure to brighten your day. Green Bay Packer fan…Charlie didn’t miss a game! And in the quiet of a later afternoon before supper you’d find Charlie sitting in the dining room enjoying a good old western movie.

Thank you Charlie for years of wonderful memories of time spent with you. God bless you always. Your Willowbrook family.

