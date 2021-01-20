Charles Denver Crawford

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

PUERTO RICO – Charles Denver Crawford, age 92, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Sage Meadow. He was born on May 27, 1928, in Covington, Va., the son of Charles and Emma (Adams) Crawford.

Charles served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952. Following his honorable discharge, he moved to Puerto Rico to work in the garment industry. There he met and married the love of his life, Evangelina (Vargas) Crawford on June 23, 1956, in Guayama, Puerto Rico. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage together.

Charles and Evangelina lived in Puerto Rico most of their life with two of their four children, Carlos Crawford and Denise Crawford. They moved to the Madison area 15 years ago to be closer to their other two children, Vanessa McKenzie and Arlene Bollig.

