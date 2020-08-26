Charles “Chuck” M. Hartman

Charles M. “Chuck” Hartman, 73, of Fort Myers, FL passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Hope Hospice.

Formerly of Madison, WI, he had been a resident of Fort Myers since 2003.

Chuck was born July 3, 1947 in Fort Atkinson, WI, the son of the late Franklyn E. and Marie (Trieloff) Hartman.

Chuck was a volunteer fireman at the Jefferson Fire Department for 21 years. He also worked as an EMT for 14 years and received a Stork Pin for delivering a baby while on duty. Chuck then had a career at Apria Healthcare in both Madison, WI and Fort Myers, FL, retiring as Warehouse Manager in 2012.

He was a passionate Green Bay Packer fan who also enjoyed fishing in Canada; hunting with his friends, sons and grandson; camping and travelling with his wife. Chuck also served as the Vice President of the Dove’s Nest Homeowners Association at the Forest Country Club. But most of all, Chuck loved his family beyond all else — his beloved wife of 53 years, Ann Marie (Stolz) Hartman; loving children, Missy Bystrom and her husband Cory of Beachwood, OH, Chad Hartman and his wife Jennifer of Fort Mill, SC, Guy Hartman and his wife Kim of Janesville, WI; sister, Pam Sines and her husband Dan of Pikesville, TN; and cherished grandchildren, Kiana, Lucas, Guinevere, Elizabeth, Spencer and Grady.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Timothy and his stepmom, Geneva.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 324 E. North Street, Jefferson, WI 53549. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Friday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Cambridge.

Following the burial, a reception will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Fairview Sports Bar & Grill in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck’s name may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Cir. N., Fort Myers, FL 33908.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

