Charles “Chuck” John Cefalu

Site staff by Site staff

Madison – Charles “Chuck” John Cefalu, 59, of Madison, WI passed away unexpectantly of natural causes on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Chuck was born in Madison, WI on October 3, 1960 to Jerome and Marilyn (Schwarz) Cefalu. He graduated from Madison East HS in 1978. Chuck was employed by the UW System until his retirement.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Josephina Cefalu (Mother, Elida Senn); mother, Marilyn; siblings: Toni (Joe) Stoikes, Matt (Renee) Cefalu, Mark (Kathy) Cefalu, Johanna (Jim) Perry and Chris (Lisa) Cefalu; nieces and nephews: Adam (Nicole), Jessie (Pete), Nick, Cole, Emily (AJ), Rachel (Alex), Kelly, James, Celia, Mitch & Eric; great nephews – Cameron & Enzo.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome in January of 2019.

Chuck loved to get together with his family, laugh, fish, eat, play cards and watch the Badgers, Packers & Brewers.

The family wishes to thank Work Plus for their many years of service, a special thanks to Bernice Wermuth and to Chuck F for his kindness.

Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of life is planned.

If you would like to honor Chuck’s memory, condolences and donations, to establish a college fund for his daughter, Josephina Cefalu, may be sent to 6 Maple Wood Ln, Apt. #9, Madison WI 53704.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257