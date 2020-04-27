Charles “Chuck” G. Horne

Charles G. “Chuck” Horne, 89, of Madison, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home with Donna by his side.

Memorial services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville, at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made in Chuck’s name to First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Chuck was born on May 17, 1930, the son of John and Gertrude (Honemann) Horne. After high school he served in the Army during the Korean War. Chuck was united in marriage to Donna Johnsen on February 13, 1954. He graduated from UW Platteville with a BS in History and furthered his education at UW Madison where he earned a law degree. Chuck was an insurance agent with a number of agencies, including Ohio Casualty, Benedict Agency (owner and operator), and Kopps House of Insurance. He was a member of several community organizations including Lions, Jaycees, and Rotary. Chuck was an active member of First English Lutheran Church where he served on the church counsel as president and taught Sunday School. He enjoyed listening to music and all things in nature, especially taking care of the birds in his backyard and growing beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Chuck was very proud of his family and always looked forward to family time. He was a very outgoing and social person who could often be found at the Owl Cafe with his buddies drinking coffee and playing the Number Game. He never met a stranger; if you asked him how he was doing he would always say, “On a scale of 1-10….13 and a half!”

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Donna; his three daughters, Mary (Kathy), Ann (Carolyn), and Kristin (Matt); four grandchildren, Erica (Matt), Nicholas (Angela), Mya, and Bree; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Pat Kliebenstein; three nieces, Pam (Ed) Moore, Linda (Gary) Ott, LuAnn; and one nephew, Jeff (Carol) Kliebenstein; along with several special cousins and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Peg Horne; his brother and sister-in-law, Wally and Phyllis Horne; his in laws, Emory and Lottie Johnsen; and a brother-in-law, Clayton Kliebenstein.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Oak Park Place, Madison, for all of their wonderful care they gave to our Dad.