Charles “Chuck” Fuller

Charles “Chuck” Fuller, age 52, of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Madison, WI.

A Private Family Gathering will be held at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station, WI, on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life memorial gathering for family and friends beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Charles was born July 1, 1968 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin the son of Lloyd and Phillis (Clark) Fuller. “Chuck, Chuckie, Charlie, Uncle Chunkie, Cavey, Caveman”… all beloved names from those that knew him.

He was an exceptionally hard worker and has worked his entire life in construction. A stubborn old soul that loved and protected his family and friends with his whole heart. Chuck also loved fishing, hunting and shooting pool.

Chuck is survived by his parents, Lloyd (Patsy) Fuller and Phillis Fuller; brothers, Irvin (Amy), Heath (Leslie) and Adam Fuller; sister, Teresa Rhue; nephew, Justin Fuller; nieces, Caitlin Rhue, Ashleigh Ceslok, Erin Fuller; girlfriend, Sandra Miller, and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by a dear friend, Scott Churchill.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Friends & Family Cancer Foundation at P.O. Box 8, Mauston WI, 53948.

