Charles “Chuck” E. McConnell

Charles “Chuck” E. McConnell, age 63, passed away at his home in Adams Friendship Jan. 20, 2021. He was born in Chicago, Ill on Nov. 21, 1957 to the late Edward “Eddie” E. and Clara “Pat” A. Miller.

He grew up on the East Side of Madison and went to East High School. Following High School, Chuck spent almost 40 years painting, he loved it and he was amazing at it. Chuck was a member of the Wisconsin Painters Union. He loved spending time with his family, telling stories, and was known to some family members as “Goofy Uncle Chuck” who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Chuck enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing on Lake Wisconsin when he and his family lived in Merrimac and later on Castle Rock Lake after he moved to Adams Friendship, some of Chuck’s favorite trips were his trips to Canada.

He is survived by his children, Jessica McConnell, Brandilin (Richard) Ruff, Michael (Amanda) Widmer, Jenny (Jesse) Brickl, Jill (Justin)Reilly, Rachel (Aaron) Graf, Sarah Graf, Amanda Propp, Leah (Roy) Snider; 18 grandchildren and one more on the way; brothers, Patrick (Becky) and Brian (Patricia) McConnell; a very close lifelong friend, Corry Powers. Chuck is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Bennett.

A visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City from 10:30 am until 12:15 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. A private family service will follow with Pastor Bill Kapp officiating.

Chuck’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Chuck’s friend, Butch Hart who made it possible for Chuck to remain home these last months. Your friendship and help won’t be forgotten.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.

