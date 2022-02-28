Charles ‘Charlie’ Roberts

Charles “Charlie” Roberts, age 38, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Charlie was born on January 25, 1984 in Arlington, TX to Jessie “Mac” and Terri Roberts. He graduated from Madison East High School in 2004. Charlie had a passion for fishing, working at the DNR Fish Hatchery for a summer and participating in Fishing Has No Boundaries. He was an avid gamer, playing remotely with his close friends. Charlie had the most infectious laugh, was larger than life and was loved by everyone he met.

Charlie is survived by his mother, Terri; and brother Matt. He is further survived by his aunts, uncle, cousins, and many close friends, especially his best friend Amanda. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Mac.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date by his family.

