Charles “Charlie” Earl Reamer Jr.

Site staff by Site staff

Charles “Charlie” Earl Reamer Jr., 84, of Rockford and formerly of Winnebago, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He was born November 29, 1935 in Fennimore, WI, the son of C. Earl and Martha Louise (Smith) Reamer. Charlie married his childhood friend Doris Ann Graham on April 18, 1959, while stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. He was a veteran of the United States Army. While he was working for Country Delight Dairy in Fennimore, WI they moved to Rockford in 1963 to start Reamer Distributors, Inc. Charlie delivered Country Delight and Muller Pinehurst Dairy products to Hilander and other area grocers for 36 years. He and Doris raised and showed American Paint horses while living in Winnebago, making many friends along the way and was a life member of the American Paint Horse Association. Charlie was a member of the Winnebago Lions Club where he was recognized as a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Club International and was known for his Rose Day sales. Charlie befriended thousands of people in his life and was never any place very long before making a new friend.

Charlie is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Rowland) Warrington of Rockford; son, Clark (Laura) Reamer of Dwight; grandchildren, Rachel (Michael) Sides of Rockford, Ross (Mandy) Warrington of Rockford, David Reamer of Vincennes, IN, Brendan Reamer of Dwight; he dearly loved spending time with his great-grandsons, Wyatt and Carter Sides.

Charlie was met in heaven by his beloved wife of over 49 years, Doris Ann Reamer; brother, David Reamer; infant sister, Marjory Reamer.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Until then, call a friend, tell some stories or share a joke with a waitress.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.

Cremation rites accorded with interment at Prairie Cemetery near Fennimore, WI. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago.

For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.