Charles Charlie Dickman

Charles “Charlie” Dickman, age 79 of rural Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg officiating.

Charlie was born August 16, 1940 in Wisconsin Dells the son of Laurence and Florence (Stroede) Dickman. He had worked for Timm Improvement Co. for 47 years, roofed many homes, and much more. He was very passionate about his job. He would still be doing it today if he could! He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family, gardening and playing cards, especially euchre. Charlie’s favorite thing to do was to be outside, sitting with family and friends in his garage, and enjoying an Old Milwaukee or many Old Milwaukee’s! He liked listening to country music; his favorite song was “Fishing in the Dark”. His personality was like none other, he was a good listener, and always knew how to make you laugh. Charlie was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

Charlie is survived by his other half, Kim Heidtke (her daughters, Heidi Heidtke and Heather Heidtke); son, Chuck Dickman and other half, Stacie “Blondie”(daughters, Danielle (Eddie) Erikson, Nicole (Jeff) Erickson); daughter, Jill (Roy) Wilson; brothers, Dick, John (Patty), Dean (Penny), Eddie, Bobbie (Chris) Graack and Johnny (Lisa) Graack; sisters, Shirley (Gordon) Podrasky, Cindy Christensen, Linda (John) Coon, and Terri Graack; special grandchildren, Tierney (Ryan) Dickman and Travis (Kirstie) Dickman, and Michael Conway; Michael Wilson, Marissa Wilson, and Lucas Wilson, and great grandchildren, Ryan Jr., Traesin, Rylee, and Remii.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Junior and sister, Audrey.