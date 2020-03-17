Charles Brand Lutz

Site staff by Site staff

Charles Brand Lutz, 82 years of age, passed away peacefully in his home March 15th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born November 30, 1937 to David and Louise (Yund) Lutz in New Lisbon, Wisconsin where he was raised. He married Patricia (Daugs) Lutz on April 30th, 1950 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Big Creek La Valle, Wisconsin. They raised their three children, Shelley, Michael and Brenda in their home where they still reside.

Charles worked for various companies during the construction of Badger Ordinance and then continued to work for the City of Mauston for 21 years until retirement. He enjoyed construction and woodworking in his garage, his flower gardens, and thinking of new inventions he could build. He often visited his grandson Brent and his wife Gina at their business, LSI collecting various building materials for future projects.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Patricia, daughter Shelley (Dave) Lenorud, son Michael (Angela) Lutz and daughter Brenda (Jassen) Bryant, grandchildren Stacy Lenorud, Brent (Gina) Lenorud, Kristofor (Jessica) Lenorud, Garret Lutz and Izzie Lutz, great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Alexis, Grayson, Adalynn, Adelia and Elodie, two brothers Richard Lutz, Donald (Sharon) Lutz and many nieces and nephews and family.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Courtney Margaret Lutz, brother Harry, sisters Joanne, Diane, Jeanette, Donna and Nettie.

A private funeral service will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.