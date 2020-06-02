Charles A. Anthony

Site staff by Site staff

Charles Albert Anthony, 78, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Meriter Hospital, Madison, of natural causes.

Private family services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Public graveside services will be at 11:30 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, Wisconsin where social distancing will be respected. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may to the Charles A. Anthony Memorial Fund, PO Box, 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com

Charles was born on March 14, 1942 in Davenport, Iowa, son of Glenn and Wilma (Rathjen) Anthony. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Jean Heins on July 20, 1966 in Rock Island, Illinois. She preceded him in death on October 22, 2017. He worked at Advance Transformer, Platteville. He then went to work in maintenance at Southwest Health Center Hospital, Platteville, for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont, and a volunteer EMT. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and following the Green Bay Packer, and Wisconsin Badgers.

Charles is survived by his two sons, Robert (Hilary) Anthony and Mike (Lacie) Anthony; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Johnson; and brother, Glenn Anthony.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and parents, Glenna and Wilma Anthony.