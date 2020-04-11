Charlene Mae Cleasby

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. – Charlene Mae Cleasby, age 88, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on June 29, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Walter and Minnie (Johnson) Carlson.

Charlene graduated from Madison East High School in 1949. She married James Cleasby on September 8, 1951, in Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.

Charlene was active in Plymouth Congregational Church where she served on several committees throughout the years. She enjoyed reading and Scripture reading, get-togethers with family, friends and neighbors, theatre, sewing, As the World Turns, eating out, and travelling to Europe, Hawaii, Disney World, relatives throughout the U.S. including her sister Cherie in Missouri and Door County.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Linda Sue (Marc) Wareham; sons, Robert Allen Cleasby, William Arthur Cleasby and Donald Scott (Kevin Sweeney) Cleasby and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and great-grandchild.

Charlene gave her love, understanding and kindness to all in her family and circle of friends over the almost nine decades of her life. She will be greatly missed.

