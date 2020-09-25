Charlene L. Schoenmann

Charlene L. Schoenmann age 87, of Spring Green, our beautiful angel and mother, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

She was born on November 2, 1932 in Richland Center the daughter of Jesse and Glennie (Norman) Peckham. She was married on June 5, 1950 to Paul “Buck” Schoenmann. Char was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and worked for 33 years at Greenway Manor Nursing Home as a CNA. She loved to garden, was a great cook, and was especially known for her Chicken & Noodles and Blueberry Torte which were present at EVERY family function and holiday get-together. Ho-Chunk had a special place in Char’s life, she loved the people and even received Christmas cards from the valets…not because she was a “big spender” but she did make them cinnamon rolls! Her family was her proudest achievement in life. Family was her focus with nothing coming before her kids. Her legacy will perpetuate through them.

Survivors include her 7 children, Sue (Dale) Pforr of Spring Green, Scott Schoenmann of Spring Green, Peggy (Ron) Siko of Madison, Jeff (Sandy) Schoenmann of Waukesha, Greg (Julie) Schoenmann of Stoughton, Heidi Schoenmann-Westley (Chuck Cashman) of Spring Green, Mark (Kristen) Schoenmann of Prairie du Sac, 18 grandchildren, Dana Jones-Grossman, Grant Jones, Bart and Nathan Pforr, Matthew, Adam and Megan Siko, Jordan and Sidney Schoenmann, Graham, Paige and Michael Westley, Jeff and Casey Schoenmann, Holly Loeffelholz, Jennifer Fritsch, Lexi and Abi Cummings, 11 great grandchildren, Evan and Emmie Grossman, Sawyer Jones, Shawn Siko, Oliver, Liesel and James Schoenmann, Morgan and Johanna Fritsch, Eivin and Levi Loeffelholz, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her beloved dog, Weegee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Glennie Peckham, her husband, Paul “Buck” Schoenmann, 3 siblings, Velda Miehe, Cameron Peckham and Donna Jean Langone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Johns Catholic Church in Spring Green with burial in the church cemetery with Fr. John Silva officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. Social distancing is suggested.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. John’s Catholic School Endowment Fund.

A life celebration/open house will be held at a later date.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.