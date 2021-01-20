Charleen Patricia Carnahan

SUN PRAIRIE – Charleen P. Carnahan, age 70, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Meriter Hospital due to complications of Covid-19.

She was born on March 17, 1950, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Delbert and Viola Carnahan. Charleen is one of five children. She graduated from Madison East High School, along with her twin sister, Kathleen. Both worked for many years at the former Leske’s Super Club.

Charleen spent her last several years at Tallgrass in Sun Prairie. She loved crafting, attending church services at the Colonial Club and taking day trips with the residents during better times. To the staff and residents of Tallgrass: Thank you for your love of Charleen. She loved you as well. The family would also like to thank the staff of Meriter Hospital and Meriter ICU for taking such good care of Charleen. For getting to know her, for helping her and us as well. They are fighting to keep our people alive during this terrible time and they deserve all the love and help they can get.

Charleen is survived by two sisters, Barbara (Roger) Bartlett and Gail Carnahan; and her brother, Dean (Kimberly) Carnahan. She was preceded in death by her parents; and twin sister, Kathleen Carnahan.

No services will be held due to Covid-19.

