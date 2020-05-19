Charleen Ann Barry

Site staff by Site staff

Charleen Ann Barry, resident of Monroe Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on May 18 at age 95.

Charleen McGinnis was born on February 15, 1925 in Gratiot Wisconsin, the daughter of Charles and Kathryn McGinnis. She graduated from Gratiot High School Class of 1943. She worked in Chicago, Illinois at the Treasury Department for one year prior to starting at Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic in Monroe. Charleen married R. Finley Barry in 1951. She started her career as a librarian at St. Victor’s School where she delighted in reading to the children and made books come alive.

She served in many organizations including The Girl Scouts, The Green County Historical Society and volunteered for many community activities. She was a lifelong active member at St. Clare of Assisi Parish. An avid bowler, golfer and bridge player she relished in the comradery of friends. Gardening, knitting, reading and crossword puzzles were some of her passions. As a connoisseur of chocolate and coffee, she frequented Chocolate Temptations and The Garden Deli with her coffee klatsch. She also looked forward to trips to the casino.

Charleen will forever be remembered by her children Kathryn, Martha, Mary, Theresa (Aly) and Richard (Susan). Her grandchildren, the light of her life, are Brendan (Maureen), Hannah (Mike), Frank, Kelsey, Cara and Patrick (Kilee). The great grandchildren include Finley, Jack, Nora and Ross. Charleen is survived by her sisters Martha, Mary (Lowell) and Judy and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her three sisters and two brothers.

The Barry family wishes to thank the caregivers for all their compassionate care.

Private family services and burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Monroe Wisconsin.

Memorials may be directed to St. Victor Catholic School or St. Clare of Assisi Parish.

Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.

A memorial mass will be held at a future date.