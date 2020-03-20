Chari A. Meir

OREGON-Chari A. Meir, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Fountainhead Homes.

She was born on Jan. 28, 1959, in Madison, the daughter of David and Norma (Reindahl) Winch.

Chari attended Oregon High School, and remained connected with many of the friends she made there. She worked as an administrative assistant for Wisconsin Distributors and later for Madison Teachers Inc. Chari was a member of the Spinal Cord Injury Group (SCI), participated in MS Walks, and was an enthusiastic member of the adaptive physical education classes at the Natatorium in Madison.

During her early years, Chari was very physically active and enjoyed biking and walking. After her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, she learned to adapt her activities into hand cycling and swimming. Chari was an avid Packers fan, holding season tickets at one time. She also loved music, playing trumpet in the high school band and often listening to music by The Eagles and Eric Clapton. Most of all, Chari treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, no matter what the activity. She had a great sense of humor and was not afraid to be silly or goofy. Chari was genuine, gentle, and sensitive, and taught her family the gift of unconditional love.

Chari is survived by her three children, Jason (Stephanie) Meir, Tonya (Adam) Hubertz, and Jake (Sheja) Meir; grandchildren, Patrick Meir, Nolan Hubertz, Wesley Hubertz, Cayden Meir, and Kyleigh Meir; her mother, Norma Winch; sisters, Vicki (John) Yost, Terri (Bruce) Mueller, Lauri (Mike) Gregrow and Tammi (John) Reinders; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Winch.

A Celebration of Chari’s life will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 Spaight St., Madison, WI 53703 at a later date, pending CDC recommendations. Family and friends will be notified as soon as a date is determined.

Memorials may be gifted in Chari’s name to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The family wishes to thank the many family, friends, care agencies, case workers, doctors, therapists, nurses, and clergy who helped Chari over the years for all of their wonderful care and support.

