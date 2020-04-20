Charges likely against Madison man in crash that killed passenger

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are referring charges to the Dane County District Attorney against a driver involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Donovan Luz-Torres, 19, of Madison, faces possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and knowingly operating without a valid license causing death. He was injured in the crash and remains in the hospital, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police said an 18-year-old passenger died in the crash.

A witness reported seeing a vehicle driving without its headlights around midnight Sunday. The vehicle struck a parked semi along the 4800 block of Hayes Road, police said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released as of Monday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments