Charges filed against caretaker caught on video abusing Alzheimer’s patient

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A caretaker who was caught on video abusing an Alzheimer’s patient at a Fitchburg residential care facility has been charged with a felony, court documents show.

A criminal complaint details alleged instances of abuse of an elderly Alzheimer’s patient at Sylvan Crossing. According to the complaint, a Department of Health Services official notified police of a potential case of elder abuse in June 2019. An officer with the Fitchburg Police Department responded to the care facility to meet up with a DHS investigator who had video documenting the abuse, which had been provided by the victim’s daughter.

According to the complaint, the victim’s family said they had suspected abuse for several months, which prompted them to put a camera in the victim’s room. Officials said the camera captured “disturbing video” of the caregiver pulling the victim’s hair, slapping her on the head, flipping her into a chair and kicking her.

Staff members at Sylvan Crossing later identified the caretaker caught on video as Nafije Zeka.

Police said they later obtained photos from the victim’s family that showed a bump on the victim’s head in addition to bruising and cuts.

Zeka has been charged with felony intentional abuse to a patient causing bodily harm.

Zeka will make her initial court appearance on March 23.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments