Channel3000+ Extra: Traffic camera catches teens running from stolen car on Beltline

by Site staff

Video from Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows the moment a group of teenagers ran away from a stolen car in the middle of Beltline traffic last week, with one of the teenagers jumping into the marsh near the Yahara River to try to get away from police.

The car, a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, was reported stolen out of Sun Prairie. According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, the owner told police he had left his garage door open with the car keys inside on March 18 while he was at home. At some time between 12:30 and 3 p.m., someone allegedly entered the garage, unlocked the car, and stole it.

Madison and Sun Prairie police officers tracked the car using OnStar. Officers followed the vehicle eastbound on the Beltline, amid heavy traffic going roughly 25 to 35 miles per hour.

The complaint states that when a marked squad car got close to the vehicle, it began to speed up and the driver used the righthand shoulder to pass traffic. Officers lost sight of the car briefly as it approached the Yahara River but soon found it completely stopped on the right shoulder.

The suspects then hopped over the median and began running against traffic in the westbound Beltline, around cars. A second officer, driving westbound, drove toward the suspects in an effort to stop them. The suspects turned around and stopped in the righthand shoulder.

