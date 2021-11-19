Change taken from State St. restaurant during overnight burglary, police say

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A burglar or burglars got away with a few dollars in change after breaking into Tutto Pasta on State Street overnight, Madison police said Thursday.

The break-in happened overnight at the Italian restaurant in the 300 block of State Street, according to a police incident report.

Police said the cash register door was taken. It had “a few dollars in change” inside at the time. A window and door were also damaged.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

