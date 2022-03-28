Change of plans: COVID-19 testing to continue at Alliant Energy Center

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County residents looking for a COVID-19 test will still be able to get one at the Alliant Energy Center, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Monday.

Accelerated Clinical Labs, PHMDC’s testing partner, will continue operations within the county. The group will set up a new clinic in the east lobby of the arena.

The move comes six days after PHMDC announced testing and vaccine clinics would be ending at the Center on April 3.

The new clinic will open on April 3, and remain open until June. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. It will stay open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

