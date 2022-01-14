Chandler Halderson homicide trial to resume Tuesday after COVID-19 pause

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The homicide trial of Chandler Halderson is set to resume on Tuesday, January 18 after a delay prompted by the defendant’s COVID-19 diagnosis, according to court records.

Judge John Hyland issued an order on Friday stating the trial will resume next week because the quarantine periods for everyone involved have passed, and nobody has developed symptoms of COVID-19. Dane County courts are scheduled to be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, so the trial will resume the following morning.

Judge Hyland put the case on hold on Tuesday, January 11 after Halderson tested positive for COVID-19. Jurors were told of the delay on the morning of Wednesday, January 12, but were not told Halderson was the one who tested positive.

The trial was delayed after Hyland said the case could not resume virtually. Prosecutors had said they had anticipated wrapping up their case Friday before the delay was announced. Their case will resume once court is back in session at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Experts say the defense could have asked for a mistrial in the case due to the delay, but Halderson’s defense team indicated that he did not want to pursue a mistrial.

