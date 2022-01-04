Opening statements to begin Tuesday in Chandler Halderson homicide trial

by Jaymes Langrehr

Chandler Halderson is accused of killing and dismembering his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

MADISON, Wis. — Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in Chandler Halderson’s homicide trial after attorneys agreed on a set of 12 jurors and six alternates on Monday.

Proceedings are expected to start shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The prosecution will look to prove that Halderson killed and dismembered his parents last July before lying to authorities about where they were after reporting them missing. The defense will likely try to prove there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Halderson killed his parents.

Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and providing false information on a missing person.

After opening statements, the prosecution will begin laying out its case against Halderson — a process that is expected to take several weeks, and could include some gruesome photos of the dismembered bodies of Bart and Krista Halderson. During jury selection, several prospective jurors were asked if they would be able to stomach the evidence that may be presented during the trial

After the prosecution rests, the defense could take up to a week to present its case. It is not known whether they plan to put Chandler Halderson on the stand to testify in his own defense, which would also open him up to cross-examination from prosecutors. Halderson’s attorneys said during the jury selection process that whether a defendant testifies during their trial is often a “game-time decision,” but did ask prospective jurors if their opinion would be swayed if he did not testify.

The jurors selected will not be sequestered and will be free to leave the courthouse on lunch breaks and at the end of each day of the trial. However, they are under strict instructions not to do any outside research on the case or talk about it with anyone, even those at home.

