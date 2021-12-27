Chandler Halderson murder trial set to begin in one week

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The trial for Chandler Halderson, the Dane County man accused of killing and dismembering his parents earlier this year, is set to begin in one week.

Jury selection for the case is scheduled for Monday, January 3, with the trial itself expected to take as long as three weeks.

Prosecutors accuse Halderson of killing Bart and Krista Halderson during 4th of July weekend and lying to police about their whereabouts after reporting them as missing. Halderson told authorities his parents left early in the morning on July 2 to head to their cabin in Langlade County, but he hadn’t heard from them for days after Krista allegedly texted Chandler saying they were going to a 4th of July parade in White Lake.

Police later discovered that no one was at the Halderson’s cabin, and there was no 4th of July parade in White Lake.

Over the next few weeks, dismembered remains later identified as Bart and Krista Halderson were found scattered across Dane County, and Chandler was charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, mutilating a corpse and lying about the whereabouts of a missing person. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf after he stood mute in court as the charges were read.

